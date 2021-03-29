Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 63,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,386,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

UEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up from $3.60) on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Uranium Energy from $2.00 to $2.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $611.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 2.22.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

