Urban Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,402,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 7.0% of Urban Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 89,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 24,125 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,159,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,971,000 after buying an additional 59,443 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $2.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,218 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.37. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.