Urban Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.80. 8,501,850 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

