Urban Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.93 Million in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Urban Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $72,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.81. 940,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.