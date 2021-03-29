Urban Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.68 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Urban Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411,408 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431,068 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,124,000 after buying an additional 4,758,714 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,624,000 after buying an additional 4,555,694 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.25. 116,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,688. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.58.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

