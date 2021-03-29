Urban Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust comprises about 0.9% of Urban Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Urban Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000.

Shares of IIM stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,384. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $16.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

