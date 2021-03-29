Urban Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 3.0% of Urban Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,052,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,335,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8,772.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 225,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after purchasing an additional 222,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,589,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of MTUM stock traded up $2.77 on Monday, hitting $158.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,805 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.55. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.