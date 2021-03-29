Urban Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.9% of Urban Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 412.2% in the third quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 15.3% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 215,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after buying an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $822,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.17. 252,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,201,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $335.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

