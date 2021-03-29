Urban Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Urban Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 482.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after acquiring an additional 221,218 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,513,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,156,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,759. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.19 and its 200-day moving average is $93.65. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.34 and a 12-month high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

