Urban Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,932 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 1.3% of Urban Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 439.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.50. 3,573,109 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.27.

