Urban Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 1.1% of Urban Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,893,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,909,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,347,000 after buying an additional 17,047 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $329.15. 349,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,090,217. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.14. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $207.18 and a 1 year high of $332.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

