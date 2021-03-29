Urban Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.51 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Urban Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM traded down $4.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.67. 1,446,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,911,045. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

