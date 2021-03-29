Urban Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,854,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of Urban Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Urban Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 97,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after buying an additional 33,437 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,301,909. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.64. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.79 and a 52 week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

