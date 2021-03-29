Urus Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.47 Million (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for $15.67 or 0.00027106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Urus has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Urus has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00059196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.83 or 0.00217628 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.53 or 0.00940067 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00050991 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00078132 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00029600 BTC.

About Urus

Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

