US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Insider Andrew E. Iacobucci Sells 7,684 Shares

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $275,087.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

US Foods stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.03. The stock had a trading volume of 86,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,544. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.95 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.15. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in US Foods by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in US Foods by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

