USD Coin Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.72 billion and $1.36 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,786.08 or 0.03071772 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00021176 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin is a token. It launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 10,951,581,390 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,722,318,382 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.