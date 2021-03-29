USDJ (USDJ) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One USDJ token can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001820 BTC on popular exchanges. USDJ has a market capitalization of $15.52 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00059310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.94 or 0.00219225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.29 or 0.00957910 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00050952 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00078145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00029429 BTC.

USDJ Token Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.