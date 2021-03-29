USDK Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One USDK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC on exchanges. USDK has a total market cap of $28.65 million and $179.95 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00058904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.86 or 0.00216467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.56 or 0.00946885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00051184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00078831 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00029807 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars.

