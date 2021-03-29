USDx stablecoin Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One USDx stablecoin coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDx stablecoin has a total market cap of $7.07 million and $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,729.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $520.65 or 0.00901887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $207.26 or 0.00359021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00051791 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001223 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00013362 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001354 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC.

About USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 coins. USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network . The Reddit community for USDx stablecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDx stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDx stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

