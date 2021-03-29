Utrust Tops One Day Trading Volume of $27.20 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001159 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar. Utrust has a market cap of $300.81 million and approximately $27.20 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00023042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00048987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $363.00 or 0.00629432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00067031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025265 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a token. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.