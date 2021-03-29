UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Trading Down 0.5%

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.94. Approximately 7,013,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 10,100,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UWMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

Get UWM Holdings Co. Class alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates, processes, and underwrites primarily government-sponsored enterprises-conforming mortgage loans; and the Federal Housing Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, and the Veteran Affairs mortgage loans, which are pooled and sold in the secondary market.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.