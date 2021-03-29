V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.65.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen increased their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $80.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -617.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average of $79.51. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $47.80 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.13%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

