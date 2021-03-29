V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,482,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,613 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of V.F. worth $126,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $754,215,000 after purchasing an additional 187,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,099 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in V.F. by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,357,000 after acquiring an additional 417,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in V.F. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,468,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $210,868,000 after acquiring an additional 93,722 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

NYSE VFC opened at $80.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -617.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.80 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

