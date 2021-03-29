V-ID Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.26 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the dollar. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00022791 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00047869 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $354.57 or 0.00609809 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00066148 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.
- Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00024324 BTC.
- Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.
V-ID Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
V-ID Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
