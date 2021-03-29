Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Vail Resorts worth $63,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 978.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

MTN opened at $286.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.08 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.52 and a twelve month high of $333.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $254.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

