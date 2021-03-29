Valley Forge Capital Management LP Buys 11,543 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 19.7% of Valley Forge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Valley Forge Capital Management LP owned about 0.27% of S&P Global worth $212,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 542.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,130,000 after buying an additional 722,100 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after buying an additional 586,258 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in S&P Global by 4,337.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,903,000 after buying an additional 469,880 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its position in S&P Global by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,227,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,403,000 after buying an additional 463,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in S&P Global by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,168,000 after buying an additional 431,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $361.53. 44,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,452. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.11 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The company has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.33.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

