Valley Forge Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 676,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,964 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 22.4% of Valley Forge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Valley Forge Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Mastercard worth $241,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.26.

Mastercard stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $362.63. The company had a trading volume of 149,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,873. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $227.10 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $360.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

