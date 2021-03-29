Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Position Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Valmont Industries worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $5,507,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

VMI stock opened at $242.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.03 and a fifty-two week high of $251.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $798.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

In other Valmont Industries news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $429,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total transaction of $32,132.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

