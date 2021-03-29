Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.78% of Valmont Industries worth $28,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 579,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,430,000 after buying an additional 70,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 288.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,993 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $242.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.42. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.03 and a 1 year high of $251.63.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $798.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.98 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

In other news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total value of $5,782,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at $66,665,517.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total transaction of $32,132.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

