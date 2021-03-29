Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG trimmed its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,395 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned 0.34% of Valmont Industries worth $12,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 291.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 35,302 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,845,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,859,000 after acquiring an additional 11,664 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total value of $32,132.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,009. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total value of $5,782,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 288,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,665,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $242.81 on Monday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.03 and a 52 week high of $251.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.42.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $798.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.98 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

