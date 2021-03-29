VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,051 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,233,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 107.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 193,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $32.27. 171,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,425,633. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.38.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

