Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $128.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.90. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $135.92.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

