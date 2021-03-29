Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 570.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,812 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.9% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $228,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $685,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 74.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 699,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,592,000 after buying an additional 297,759 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.55 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $50.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72.

