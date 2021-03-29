Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by S&T Bank

S&T Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.18. 108,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,971,890. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $50.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72.

