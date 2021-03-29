Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Boosted by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 7.6% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,195,000 after acquiring an additional 150,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,061,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $254.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $148.44 and a 1-year high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.