Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.3% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.90. The company had a trading volume of 109,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,967. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.44 and its 200-day moving average is $96.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

