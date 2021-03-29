Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Position Increased by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 9.1% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $86,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.13. 22,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,791. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.14 and a 12 month high of $138.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

