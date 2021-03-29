Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) is Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 5.8% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC owned 2.34% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $55,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONE. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,363.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VONE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,331. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.84 and a twelve month high of $186.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.83 and its 200-day moving average is $174.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

