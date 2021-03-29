Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 669,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,001 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $55,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $543,000. Natixis boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,625. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.76 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

