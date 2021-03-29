Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 156.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,204 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $20,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,885,000. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $166.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

