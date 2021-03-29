Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4,148.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 859,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839,406 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $51,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,624,000 after acquiring an additional 638,238 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 218,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 145,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,669. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.27. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $40.14 and a 1 year high of $64.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

