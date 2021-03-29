Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Increased by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,038,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518,755 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $92,916,000. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,496,000 after acquiring an additional 717,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,950,000 after acquiring an additional 613,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.13. The company had a trading volume of 287,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,034. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.40 and a 52-week high of $132.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

