Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €102.57 ($120.67).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VAR1 shares. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Varta stock opened at €128.60 ($151.29) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €128.83 and a 200-day moving average of €120.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26. Varta has a twelve month low of €52.00 ($61.18) and a twelve month high of €181.30 ($213.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 100.63.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

