VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Stock Price Up 14.7%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY)’s share price rose 14.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.75 and last traded at $27.75. Approximately 1,162 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

VACNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get VAT Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.