Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Sells $113,430.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $113,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $147,053.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeff Fairman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

On Friday, February 26th, Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $113,667.50.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $120,032.50.

Vaxcyte stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.73. 265,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,578. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $58.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.