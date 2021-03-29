VeChain Tops 1-Day Volume of $717.01 Million (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. VeChain has a total market cap of $5.91 billion and $717.01 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VeChain has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0919 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges.

About VeChain

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

