Velocity Acquisition Corp. Units’ (OTCMKTS:VELOU) Quiet Period To End on April 5th

Velocity Acquisition Corp. Units’ (OTCMKTS:VELOU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, April 5th. Velocity Acquisition Corp. Units had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 23rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Velocity Acquisition Corp. Units’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. Units stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. Velocity Acquisition Corp. Units has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. Units Company Profile

There is no company description available for Velocity Acquisition Corp.

