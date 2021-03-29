Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Trading Down 8.3%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) shares traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.53 and last traded at $11.56. 105,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,447,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

VLDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Velodyne Lidar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth about $1,869,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth about $184,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

