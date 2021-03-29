Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on VTR. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,010 shares of company stock worth $2,109,817 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VTR opened at $54.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.83.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

