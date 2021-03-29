VeriCoin (VRC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5,141.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. VeriCoin has a market cap of $3.13 million and $5,141.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0932 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,450.97 or 0.99856290 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00034905 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00109180 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001384 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,567,589 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

